A Port Kembla man has been granted bail over an alleged early morning stealing spree near Fitzroy Falls involving a National Parks and Wildlife car, a chainsaw and a defibrillator.
Blake Stannard, 26, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday charged with stealing a car, driving whilst disqualified, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, larceny, dealing with the proceeds of crime and displaying false number plates.
Stannard, who works at a Unanderra welding company, has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
Police Prosecutor Sargeant David Weaver opposed Stannard's release to bail and said Stannard was at risk of committing further serious offences.
Sergeant Weaver said he believed the prosecution case was strong as the alleged theft was caught on CCTV cameras.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine noted Stannard was a full-time worker and said the CCTV footage cannot be tested for strength at this stage.
Documents tendered to court reveal a car was allegedly caught on CCTV shortly after midnight on June 15 at the Fitzroy Falls National Parks Visitors Centre.
A few minutes later, Stannard and one or two co-accused allegedly entered the nearby National Parks service depot through a side door.
Police will allege the group took a National Parks Service Toyota Landcruiser, a chainsaw and other items.
At 1am, the group allegedly took a second Landcruiser from a shed at a property on Nowra Road, as well as a motorbike and farm equipment.
An all-terrain vehicle was allegedly driven from the shed, and the group tried to load it onto the back of one of the allegedly stolen Landcruisers but were unsuccessful.
Police will allege a total of 79 items were stolen.
The group allegedly dumped a defibrillator taken earlier from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and an NPWS radio.
CCTV later allegedly shows the two Landcruisers and the car the group arrived in travelling on Nowra Road towards the Illawarra.
On June 15, one of the cars was allegedly detected with cloned false plates entering Shell Cove Centre.
Stannard was arrested on June 23 shortly before 5PM and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Stannard also had the fuel card from the allegedly stolen National Parks and Wildlife vehicle on him when arrested, Sergeant Weaver told the court.
Magistrate Greg Elks granted Stannard conditional bail with a curfew.
Stannard's court matters will be heard again at Picton Court on July 13.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
