M1 northbound closed at Mt Ousley for four nights next week

Motorists will once again have to contend with delays and diversions as the M1 at Mt Ousley, with the key route closed for four nights from Sunday, July 24.
The works will start about 500 metres north of New Mount Pleasant Road, near the Mount Ousley pumping station.
Lanes one and two heading north will be closed between 8pm and 4am from Sunday July 24 to Wednesday, July 27.
A temporary speed limit of 40km/h will also be in place.
Oversize and overmass vehicles will not be able to use the route.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that the planned works were brought forward after recent monitoring - separate from the closure of southbound lanes last week - following heavy rain.
"This maintenance work was due to be done in coming months but has been brought forward due to the impact of the unprecedented heavy rain we've had so far this year," the spokesperson said.
Work will involve the rehabilitation of nine bore holes or wells and the cleaning or replacement of the pumps that control water run-off from the Mt Ousley slope.
"The process involves removing the existing pumps from the wells, clearing any sediment and replacing the pumps with new pumps or, in some instances, replacing with existing pumps after cleaning out," the spokesperson said.
The need for urgency on these repairs comes as the Illawarra is expected to cop more rain in the weeks ahead.
"We are doing this work to ensure the bores and pumps are in prime working order should more heavy rain eventuate," the spokesperson said.
Transport for NSW expects an additional five minutes travel time for those heading through the area and advises motorists to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Data retrieved during monitoring conducted in the southbound lanes last week is still being assessed to see what, if any, work needs to be done to maintain the road.
