Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds celebrate takeover of Killalea in Shell Cove by National Parks Wildlife Service

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:37am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds celebrate the preservation of Killalea

Sunday proved why Killalea is so special and so sacred to the people of Shellharbour with hundreds turning out to celebrate the reserve's "magic".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.