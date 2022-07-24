Sunday proved why Killalea is so special and so sacred to the people of Shellharbour with hundreds turning out to celebrate the reserve's "magic".
A community day was organised by the Save Killalea Alliance as a toast to a long fought battle to preserve the area from development, and a commemoration of the site being handed to care of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
"So much support for not only protecting the land but the fact community are there wanting a place that's an open space that's not developed, it's still a wild space and that's the beauty," said environmental advocate Susie Crick.
Previous operator of what many know as "the farm", Reflections Holiday Park, had plans to redevlop Killalea Reserve including building a function centre and eco-cabins - much to the distaste of the community.
"Somerthing that was going to be such a huge threat and destroy the look of the place, this great community - the Shellharbour community - fought back hard," Ms Crick said.
"There was such a lovely sense of community and something I haven't felt in such a long time."
Residents young and old spread out across the lawns with live music and entertaining lifting the jubilant vibe even further to the soundtrack of crashing waves, birds chirping and wind rustling through the trees.
People shared their personal stories of Killelea, from traditional Indigenous heritage of the "birthing tree" to generations of ocean-lovers learning to surf and teaching their children to surf on the beach.
Three aircraft from the Historical Aircraft and Restoration Society flew over the event, dipping their wings as a salute.
"It was surreal like staight out of a movie," Ms Crick said. "I was blown away from yesterday's event."
From August, NPWS will start consultation with local residents, Aboriginal groups and other stakeholders to inform the development of a new Plan of Management of the park.
They will also dedicate staff and funds to the general running and upkeep.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
