The Hawks have taken a significant step closer to finalising their roster for the 2022/23 NBL season, announcing the addition of centre Mangok Mathiang on Friday afternoon.
As speculation continues to mount about Duop Reath's future in Wollongong, Illawarra signed former NBA big man Mathiang on a one-year deal.
Mathiang brings a wealth of experience to the Hawks, having previously played for the Charlotte Hornets and for various clubs in Europe.
The South Sudanese-born Australian talent - who stands at 2.08cm tall - is on the comeback trail after breaking his tibia and fibula in 2020. Following rehabilitation, the 29-year-old has returned to the court with Casey Cavaliers in the NBL1 South.
It's understood that several NBL clubs were interested in Mathiang's signature.
"Mathiang is known for his physical play, rim protection and high motor, making him a key addition to our squad," Illawarra head coach Jacob Jackomas said.
"His versatility and athleticism really suits the style of play the NBL is headed towards, and will bring a lot of experience to our young core group of players."
Mathiang is the third addition to the Hawks roster ahead of the next NBL season. Illawarra will begin their campaign with a grudge match against the Kings in Wollongong on October 1.
He joins Kings championship winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and former Bullets forward Deng Deng at the Hawks, while the likes of Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling have re-committed to the club.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
