Anonymous donor gifts grand piano for Wollongong concert series

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:30am
KICK START: Singer Charli Baraldi will perform at a new monthly concert series at Wollongong Art Gallery, starting August 4, made possible with the donation of a grand piano. Picture: Robert Peet

A baby grand piano has appeared in the Wollongong Art Gallery by an anonymous donor this week, to help get a new concert series off the ground.

