Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Watch the secret nightlife of wombats and bandicoots near Kiama

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:15am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The secret lives of bandicoots and wombats near Kiama have been revealed after wildlife advocates set up night vision cameras.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.