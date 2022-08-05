Two massive games highlight this Saturday's round of Illawarra District Rugby Union fixtures.
Avondale will be looking to down a ladder leader for the second straight week when they host Tech-Tahs.
Previous leaders Shoalhaven dropped to second after losing for the first time this season, 31-12 to Avondale last round.
The loss allowed Tech-Tahs to leapfrog Shoals to the top of the table after they secured a last-start forfeit win over Kiama.
Shoalhaven will be looking to bounce back to form when they travel to Woonona to take on the Shamrocks at Ocean Park.
Paul Ridgeway's men secured their finals berth with a last-start 24-19 win over University but the Shamrocks coach knows his team will have to play "much better" to beat the Shoals.
"They're in a different league. They're not near the top by accident," Ridgeway said. "I know they dropped to second after losing to Avondale but they had a few guys out that are key to the way they play.
"I'm assuming the Miller brothers will be back this week.
"That will be a bit of a tough challenge for us I think but we are up for it and we're a pretty keen...so game on tomorrow."
Prior to the loss against Avondale Shoals coach Will Miller told the Mercury that Shamrocks were the "dark horses" to win the competition.
Ridgeway appreciated the compliment but said his team needed to maintain the rage.
"We have a good team but we can't afford to be complacent," he said.
"We've got some really good players in our squad. Our captain Damien Clarke is really strong and physical and always performs really well. We've got a really good backrow, which is kind of led by Jesse Parahi. It should be a good match up between the Miller brothers and Jesse and our backrowers.
"Our centre pairing from last week are out but we are really confident in the two guys that are going to step up.
"We are pretty keen for the challenge tomorrow."
In the other matches, Camden hosts University, Kiama battle Vikings and Bowral play Campbelltown.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
