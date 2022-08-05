Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dark horse Shamrocks ready for Illawarra rugby heavyweights Shoalhaven

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Shamrocks player Jordan Stalker scored in his team's 24-19 win over University. Picture: Adam McLean

Two massive games highlight this Saturday's round of Illawarra District Rugby Union fixtures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.