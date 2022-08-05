Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Justin Boenesch sentenced for Wollongong CBD stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 5 2022 - 8:32am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Boenesch has been sentenced for stabbing a man and taking his phone in the Wollongong CBD last year.

A violent, unprovoked stabbing in the Wollongong CBD which left a man in hospital undergoing emergency surgery last year began with the question: "How's it going?"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.