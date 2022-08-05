A violent, unprovoked stabbing in the Wollongong CBD which left a man in hospital undergoing emergency surgery last year began with the question: "How's it going?"
Justin Boenesch was high on what was probably methamphetamine when he came across the 53-year-old victim and his friend near the corner of Atchison and Burelli streets on the night of March 12, 2021.
The victim's innocuous question was met with verbal abuse from Boenesch, which escalated to the point that the victim had to push him away.
The victim then felt a whack to his back and turned around, before Boenesch threw a number of punches at him.
Eventually the victim hit back and during the fight, his phone fell out of his pocket.
Boenesch snatched the phone and said: "You've been stabbed".
It was only then that the victim looked down and saw he was bleeding; he had been stabbed a possible four times with a piece of metal Boenesch picked up off the ground, and had to undergo emergency surgery.
Boenesch, now 24, faced Wollongong District Court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and larceny over the incident.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two years and seven months, and a three-year community corrections order.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said Boenesch was remorseful and acknowledged the harm he had caused.
"This was an incident that still defies logical explanation," Ms Parkes said.
Judge Andrew Haesler noted Boenesch had no criminal record before the stabbing, although he had committed a crime the day before.
But his drug use made him "more unpredictable and dangerous".
"Wollongong is a city where people do and should feel safe going out at night, and not subjected to unprovoked violence that puts them in hospital and leaves them scarred... and potentially psychologically damaged," Judge Haesler said.
But he said Boenesch had underlying mental health issues and this, coupled with his age, made him vulnerable in custody.
Boenesch had a plan for the future and had taken what steps he could in custody towards achieving this, Judge Haesler said, but he had suffered more hardship in custody as a result of the pandemic and had been unable to access drug and alcohol support.
Judge Haesler found special circumstances applied in Boenesch's case, which gave him a longer period on parole to afford him supervision in the community.
Boenesch will become eligible for release next October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
