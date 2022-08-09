Jack Filipovic, from Port Kembla, has been sentenced in Wollongong Local Court after being convicted of an unprovoked assault on a 20-year-old at Towradgi Beach Hotel in October 2021.
The 22-year-old was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm last month.
His victim, Jacob Bosevski, was having lunch and drinks with friends at the Towradgi Beach Hotel on October 16, 2021.
As he was leaving about 9.30pm Filipovic threatened Bosevski after talking to his female friend.
"If you talk to her again I will bash you," Filipovic said.
Bosevski was knocked unconscious and taken to Wollongong Hospital where he was treated for a small fracture on the right of his nose and on the right of his eye.
Filipovic was arrested at his family home on October 24, 2021 and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In sentencing, Magistrate Michael O'Brien described the attack as "boorishly violent".
"There is no evidence to suggest the victim did anything to provoke the accused or to motivate his response," Mr O'Brien said.
"The victim was leaving the hotel and even when in engaging the young lady concerned, it doesn't merit the response.
"The offender [Filipovic] had a sum to settle, and did it in the most violent manner.
"The victim was bewildered by the confrontation.
Addressing Filipovic's lawyer, Mr O'Brien said his client would need to seek assistance to manage his emotions or find himself in front of the criminal justice system again.
"We see this sort of thing too often, when people go to a licensed premises to have fun and it ends up with someone in Wollongong Hospital with cuts and bruises.
"Your client expresses remorse and contrition, but wants to appropriate some of the blame on the victim.
Mr O'Brien said he wanted to send a clear message out, that "this sort of behaviour against an innocent member of the public will not be tolerated".
"What should have been an enjoyable evening ended in disaster. Members of the public were forced to watch your behaviour," he told Filipovic.
"People should be able to attend a licensed premises without fear of being attacked. Your response was highly inappropriate.
"I hope this incident serves as a wake-up call to you as to how you engage with other people. If we were all able to act out like this, then none of us would be safe.
"This sentence is a deterrent to you that you will not act in a similar way."
Filipovic was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and his conviction recorded.
He is required to report to community corrective services within seven days and to actively engage in alcohol and anger management counselling.
