Jack Filipovic avoids jail and is sentenced to a 12-month correction order

By Louise Negline
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:11am, first published 2:37am
Sentenced: Jack Filipovic leaves Wollongong courthouse after receiving a 12-month community corrections order for an assault at Towradgi Beach Hotel. Picture: Robert Peet

Jack Filipovic, from Port Kembla, has been sentenced in Wollongong Local Court after being convicted of an unprovoked assault on a 20-year-old at Towradgi Beach Hotel in October 2021.

