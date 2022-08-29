Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Ideas of where to take dad for Fathers' Day in the Illawarra 2022

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spoil your dad with a day at the markets, a new pub, a seafood restaurant or a gin-making workshop.

Father's Day spending is expected to hit $1 billion this year, but not every dad will get a present.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.