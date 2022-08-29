Father's Day spending is expected to hit $1 billion this year, but not every dad will get a present.
A new national survey of 1058 respondents revealed the average Aussie who celebrated Father's Day planned to spend $108, but more than half of dads would miss out.
Advertisement
The research by comparison website Finder found 47 per cent of those surveyed were excited to buy a gift, while the majority (53 per cent) were not.
If you're one to forgo socks and undies for an experience instead, here are some ideas on how to treat dad this Sunday around the Illawarra ...
Foragers will take-over Bulli Showground this Sunday from 9am to 2pm.
There will be live music, street food, jumping castle for the kids, artisan market stalls and beer.
Celebrate your all-star dad at The Shellharbour Club this Father's Day from 10.30am, inside The Precinct.
Spoil him over a BBQ styled buffet breakfast hosted in Precinct with all his favourites including bacon, eggs, Wagyu sausages, fried chicken waffles and so much more!
The Lagoon in North Wollongong has a special Father's Day menu: three courses for $95, Seafood Platter with Breads and Dessert $135, Children's 2 courses $39.
They also have a family breakfast service with a three tiered breakfast platter.
Novotel Northbeach is throwing an absolute feast for Father's Day this year with its Southern Smokehouse BBQ Buffet.
The menu is cooked low and slow and includes buttermilk fried chicken, giant Creole seafood jambalaya, Cajun cheese steak station, BBQ smoked pork ribs and loaded potatoes.
The whole family can enjoy an endless buffet lunch, accompanied by a three-hour beverage package, ocean views and a gift for dad.
The new pub has dads sorted this Father's Day with craft beer paddles, a special Boss Daddy burger and live music.
Advertisement
There's fun for the kids too with face painting from 11am-3pm.
All online bookings receive a complimentary Marsden Beer on the day.
A hidden gem found on Darkes Road at Kembla Grange, with cars, motorcycles and bicycles plus the technology that helped change the face of Australia during the late 1800's.
Patrons will also get to a very wide range of exhibits from tools, gramophones, typewriters, scales, telephones and more, with a lot of the exhibits restored by our volunteers or on loan from members and friends.
Open Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 4.30pm (last entry time is 3.30pm to allow time to look around).
Advertisement
Celebrate all things dad a day early, at the Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
Grab some wheels and explore the brand new Skills Park, Pump Track and Playground at the Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park.
Recharge with food trucks, music and multicultural entertainment, and be sure to stick around for the arrival of the annual Tour da Country First Nations community bike ride.
Advertisement
South Coast Distillery at Mount Saint Thomas has some special deals for dad, as well as gin-making workshops, where you curate and take home your own bottle of gin, with drinks and lunch included.
Cellar door is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.
Bring Dad down for a drink on the weekend of Father's Day with beer, wine, stirred cocktail or mixed drinks available.
Bar opening times are 4pm til 11pm on Friday and 12pm til 10pm on Saturday.
Located in Unit 8/2 Drummond St, Mount St Thomas NSW 2500.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.