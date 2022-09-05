When she was growing up close to the beach at Woonona, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes formed a strong connection with the iconic book Puberty Blues.
Just over a month after she was sworn in and three months after the election, the Cunningham MP made her inaugural speech in federal parliament on Monday.
The appeal of Puberty Blues wasn't so much the surfing but more the way the two female leads come to question their lowly position in the social hierarchy.
"It was a coming-of-age story and I saw myself in it," Ms Byrnes said.
"I could never understand why, as a young woman, I was encouraged to do sewing and home economics.
"Why, when I came first in computer studies in years 9 and 10, the boys I beat were still lauded as computer geniuses.
"We girls could never understand why we had to wear scungies for school sport - effectively running around in a T-shirt and underwear."
Ms Byrnes said her parents eventually settled in Woonona, where they had to count every penny because her dad was in and out of work in the mines.
She spoke of a mum who made lambs fry for dinner but pretended it was steak, so the kids wouldn't worry about money being tight.
"At times, it was tough, really tough - an experience you don't forget," she said.
"It is why, throughout my working life, I have stood up and helped workers and vulnerable people. Worrying about the future of your job, paying the mortgage and putting food on the table can become overwhelming."
She also spoke of a father who was a passionate early adopter of new tech.
He saw that their Woonona house was one of the first with solar panels and an Apple computer but, on the downside, he also ended up bringing a Beta video recorder home one day.
Ms Byrnes also used her speech to note that she was delivering it on the day that the late union stalwart Fred Moore would have turned 100.
"Fred was a fierce local unionist, activist, teacher, mentor, feminist, miner, musician, boxer, husband, father, grandfather and Honorary Elder of the Jerringas Tribe," Ms Byrnes said.
"He cared about people, social justice and equality."
She then acknowledged Illawarra representatives of a range of trade unions, including the Transport Workers Union, Maritime Union of Australia and the TAFE Teachers Association.
The Cunningham MP pledged to work to improve access to primary healthcare with an Illawarra Medicare Urgent Care Centre, and to improve the NDIS.
"I will work hard to help implement our reforms to aged care to provide better care for older Australians," she said.
She added that she "will never let the Illawarra be ignored".
There was also time to mention Wollongong state MP Paul Scully, whom she married in Las Vegas in 2008.
"I'm sure I'm going to regret saying this, but Scully is one of the smartest, most caring and passionate people I know," she said.
"He both infuriates me and inspires me - sometimes simultaneously."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
