Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How one woman has explained paranormal activity at Wollongong's most haunted sites

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
September 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How one woman has explained paranormal activity at Wollongong's most haunted sites

An Illawarra-based psychic has evaluated some of the most haunted places in the city to explain the bone-chilling paranormal activity witnessed over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.