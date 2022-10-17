Illawarra Mercury
Dragons bolster forward stocks with signing of Zane Musgrove as George Burgess released from NRL contract

Updated October 17 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:05am
George Burgess has been released by the Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illawarra have added some grunt to their forward stocks next season in the form of former Rabbitohs and Tigers bookend Zane Musgrove, with the club has also confirming the release George Burgess.

