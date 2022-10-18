Delta Amidzovski continues to prove a hurdles powerhouse after putting in another dominant performance at the NSW All Schools Championships.
The competition ties in all the best performers in the major state high school systems, creating a forum where the best athletes will push each other to improve their performances. The main object of the carnival is for athletes to achieve personal bests, but does reward the exceptional through the issuing of medals and allowing entry into the Australian All Schools Carnival, being held this year in Adelaide from December 9-11.
The champs were recently held in Sydney, with a huge contingent of 40 athletes from Athletics Wollongong attending. The team won a total of 10 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.
Amidzovski (girls 16s) was in scintillating form, twice breaking the 100-metre hurdles record. In the heats, she smashed it with a blistering run (13.82s) and then smoked her own short-lived record with 13.49s in the final. She followed that performance up with first in long jump with 5.61m.
Sprint genius Holly Rea (girls 15s) snapped out a smart win in the 100m (12.04s) and silver in the 200m (24.54s). The ever-improving Charlize Colwell is one of the club's Para stars who in the 15-16 girls Para ambulant 100m was third (16.18s), and finished third (32.64s) in the 200m.
Talented all-rounder Maiya Hewitt (girls 13s) bundled in a phenomenal performance by winning bronze in the 200m (26.11s) and 200m hurdles (30.38s), before mustering silver in long jump (5.04m) and gold in triple jump (10.88m). Emily Benefiel finished fifth in the 800m hurdles (13.47s) and fifth in high jump (1.50m).
Chase Grant (boys 15 years) ran a fast 11.94 in the 100m but missed out of finals, before winning bronze in the 400m (51.59s). Chelsy Wayne (girls 15s) dominated the discus with a 45.39m throw, before getting silver in shot put (13.42m).
Zoe Daniels (girls 17 years) also excelled in the discus, securing gold with 44.85m. Cheyannah Hall (girls 12 years) launched herself into gold in the pole vault with 1.85m. Hall's training partner Naomi Gibson (girls 16 years) also won her pole vault event with 3.10m.
Olivia Sivills said goodbye to her school years in the girls 19 years 3km steeplechase, earning gold in 12'16.86s and fourth in the 1500m (5'03.61s). Tayissa Buchanan (girls 16 years) narrowly missed the 400m medal with fourth in 57.97s, but won a silver in the 800m with 2'12'63s.
Ella Hewitt in the 15 years girls had quite a heavy program. Again, there were close performances, finishing fifth in long jump (4.51m) and fifth in triple jump (10.54m), but sweet times were earned in the 100m and 200m. Meanwhile, Jess Quilter-Jones (girls 19 years) earned silver in the 400m (60.03s).
Jude Basnet (boys 19 years) just missed out on medals in the discus, finishing fourth (37.25m), and also finishing fourth in hammer ( 33.85m) and shotput (10.31m).
Kailee Moore (girls 19 years) achieved silvers in the 100m (12.44s) and 100m hurdles (14.50s), while Keegan Whitten (boys 16 years) picked up bronze in high jump (1.85m).
Loen Sevastos (girls 16 years) was ninth in the 200m final (26.22s) and collected bronze in the 400m (57.89s). Other highlights included Louis Losurdo (boys 17 years) getting seventh in javelin (39.16m); Lucas Campbell (boys 16 years) finishing 11th in the 100m final (11.68s) and collecting bronze in the 400m (50.38s); Miller Sisasat (boys 14 years) finishing seventh in the 100m (11.90s) and 200m finals (24.36s); and William Willis (boys 15 years) getting seventh in the discus with 47.75m.
The following members didn't quite make the finals, but still excelled by achieving personal improvements: Annabelle Gibson (girls 13 years) achieved 14.00s in 100m; Charlotte Kerr (girls 14 years) achieved 13.38s in 100m and 27.33s in 200m; Cooper Morrison (boys 14 years) achieved 58.83s in 400m and 10.25m in triple jump; Grace Constable (girls 14 years achieved 27.07s in 200m and 62.60s in 400m; Isaac Parks (boys 17 years) achieved 11.67s in 100m; Jada Schillert (girls 17 years) ran 14.05s in 100m; Kaitlyn Williams (girls 14 years) achieved 13.74s in 100m, 28.18s in 200m, 66.70s in 400m and 21.95m in discus; Keira Rejske (girls 15 years) achieved 13.45s in 100m, 16.49s in 90m hurdles and 4.74m in long jump; Liam Halloran (boys 16 years) managed 1.75m in high jump; Mackay Jones (boys 15 years) was ninth in high jump with 1.65m; Morgan Simon (girls 14 years) achieved 14.23s in 100m, 23.68m in javelin and 8.53m in shot put; Scarlett Dunne (girls 13 years) ran 13.81s in 100m and 28.47s in 200m; and William Morrison (boys 12 years) achieved 14.25s in 100m, 5'19.05s in 1500m and 4.04m in long jump.
Meanwhile, huge congratulations to the club's 10 juniors who have been accepted into the Illawarra Academy of Sport's Lone Star program for 2022 to 2023. The successful applicants are Denbigh Lewis, Emily Benefiel, Ginger Siasat, Imogene Anderson, Jack Johanson, Keegan Whitten, Liam Halloran, Mackay Jones, Miller Siasat and Tayissa Buchanan.
Well done to Adriana Van Bockel, who has been kept busy at the Australian Masters Winter Throws Championships in Brisbane. Van Bockel won the 70-74 heavy weights pentathlon, throws pentathlon, discus, hammer throw, weight throw and weight throw for distance. She also won silver in javelin and bronze in the shot put.
The first club competition night starts on Wednesday at Beaton Park at 5.30pm. For more details, contact the club via their website.
