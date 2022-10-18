The following members didn't quite make the finals, but still excelled by achieving personal improvements: Annabelle Gibson (girls 13 years) achieved 14.00s in 100m; Charlotte Kerr (girls 14 years) achieved 13.38s in 100m and 27.33s in 200m; Cooper Morrison (boys 14 years) achieved 58.83s in 400m and 10.25m in triple jump; Grace Constable (girls 14 years achieved 27.07s in 200m and 62.60s in 400m; Isaac Parks (boys 17 years) achieved 11.67s in 100m; Jada Schillert (girls 17 years) ran 14.05s in 100m; Kaitlyn Williams (girls 14 years) achieved 13.74s in 100m, 28.18s in 200m, 66.70s in 400m and 21.95m in discus; Keira Rejske (girls 15 years) achieved 13.45s in 100m, 16.49s in 90m hurdles and 4.74m in long jump; Liam Halloran (boys 16 years) managed 1.75m in high jump; Mackay Jones (boys 15 years) was ninth in high jump with 1.65m; Morgan Simon (girls 14 years) achieved 14.23s in 100m, 23.68m in javelin and 8.53m in shot put; Scarlett Dunne (girls 13 years) ran 13.81s in 100m and 28.47s in 200m; and William Morrison (boys 12 years) achieved 14.25s in 100m, 5'19.05s in 1500m and 4.04m in long jump.