Get set for more family-friendly festivals across the Illawarra with hundreds of thousands of dollars given to two councils to produce them.
Shellharbour's Enchanted Forest had a couple of false starts due to COVID-restrictions and bad weather but will be resurrected with the help of $400,000 over two years from the state government.
Wollongong City Council has received $625,000 over two years to produce the new DancePlant Festival.
Other areas to receive funding for major multicultural events and festivals include Campbelltown, Newcastle, Sydney's Inner West, and Liverpool.
Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said each partnership with the councils will help make their events bigger tourism attractions and local economy boosters.
"To have 21 different multicultural events hosted by 15 councils ... is a testament to NSW's rich cultural and religious diversity," Mr Coure said.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the partnerships will be a real win for the residents and visitors of local communities.
"By partnering with councils, we are boosting local cultural celebrations led by local leaders, helping to cater for bigger crowds so tourists can experience everything their city has to offer," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The regions to receive cultural cash include the Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City, Central Coast City, Illawarra-Shoalhaven City, Western Parkland City, Central River City and Eastern Harbour City.
Successful councils can use the funding for festivals in 2023 and 2024. All successful councils will partner with the NSW Government and co-fund to host events. For more information, visit www.multicultural.nsw.gov.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
