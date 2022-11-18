Illawarra man faces sentencing for sexually abusing stepdaughter

An Illawarra man told his preteen stepdaughter, "This is what I want to do to your mum but she doesn't let me" before sexually abusing her.
The man, aged in his 50s, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Friday after a jury found him guilty of intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16, and aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14.
The man - who cannot be named to protect the victim - had pleaded not guilty to the offences.
The offender, appearing in court via video link, sat with his head bowed as Judge Andrew Haesler sentenced him to six and a half years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years.
His stepdaughter was aged just 10 or 11 when he sexually assaulted her as she lay in her bunk bed.
She hated what he was doing, court documents said, but was too scared to say anything.
When the man finished assaulting her he left the room, and she began to cry.
On another occasion, when she was aged about 11, the girl travelled with the man to get takeaway food for dinner.
While in the vehicle the man told her: "This is what I want to do to your mum but she doesn't let me", then put his hands inside her underwear and touched her.
She told him to stop, to which he became angry and said: "Fine".
The girl told a friend about the abuse who in turn relayed this to her own grandmother, who informed police.
Judge Haesler said the man should have protected and cared for the girl as her stepfather, not abused her for his own sexual satisfaction.
At her age the girl was "essentially helpless," he said.
"What he did harmed her, harmed his family, and the community," Judge Haesler said.
Judge Haesler noted that the man's first crime might have breached a community correction order to which he was sentenced for prior, unrelated offending.
The man was diagnosed with and treated for anxiety and depression, and had other health problems including diabetes.
Judge Haesler found the offender's time in custody would be more onerous than it would be for others.
He determined he was at low risk of reoffending, but much would depend on the assistance he received inside and out of prison.
The community expected such offenders would receive severe punishment, Judge Haesler said, and the sentence must demonstrate the retribution that others would face if they were to commit such crimes.
Judge Haesler made a finding of special circumstances, which meant the man was given a longer parole period.
With time already served, he could be released in March 2026.
He is also classified as a high-risk offender, due to the nature of his crimes, which means the Supreme Court can impose extended supervision or detention orders upon him.
Support is available for those who are distressed or have experienced sexual violence. Call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for support and counselling, or Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support. If someone is in danger, call 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
