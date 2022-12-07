St George Illawarra will have a new $50 million home from 2025, but CEO Ryan Webb insists the club, and coach Anthony Griffin, have more than adequate means to return to the finals next season.
The club has formally lodged a DA for the centre at the UOW Innovation campus, proposing a construction timeline that would see work begin in the second half of next year and be completed by the end of 2024.
Coach Anthony Griffin can't afford to look that far ahead heading into the final year of his contract needing a strong start to secure his future.
A poor start, and he may not be there when dignitaries turn the first sod in the latter half of next year.
Huge Griffin supporters Ben Hunt and Aaron Woods have publicly conceded as much, particularly given a friendly draw that sees the Dragons cop a first-round bye before taking on fellow bottom eight sides the Titans (twice), Brisbane and newbies Redcliffe inside the opening six rounds.
While the necessity of a high performance centre is at the centre of a long-term vision, Webb said there are "no excuses" when it comes to the club's current set-up and its capacity for a quick turnaround from two disappointing seasons.
"We've invested in our set up at WIN Stadium already to refurbish gyms and make sure spaces are used as best they can be," Webb said.
"We have the people and we have the facilities that we need now that we can get some on-field success.
"We expect that now, we're not waiting for this [high performance centre]."
Griffin has returned to pre-season with a new-look coaching staff featuring highly-rated assistant coaches Ben Woolf and former Eels assistant Ryan Carr.
He has also reportedly mended fences with previously wantaway youngsters Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan.
Several other players have reported fruitful heart-to-hearts with the coach amid a noticeably happier vibe at pre-Christmas sessions.
Whether it translates to results come the season proper remains to be seen but Webb said the club doesn't have any specific target in place concerning the coach's future.
"We have confidence [in Griffin]," he said. "We've changed the structure around that coaching group. Hook's got two new assistants and that's definitely delivered a bit of a change in voice and style that was probably warranted after a couple of years. You need that."
