Monoxide's Youth Troupe performs tribute to circus' history this week

Circus Monoxide is paying homage to their craft in their new show, celebrating the birth of circus in 1782 to where it is today.
Student-turned-teacher Gefen Svirsky is directing the Youth Troupe's Through the Decades - her first major production - on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Miss Svirsky said the show would help the troubled circus school stay open this year and beyond, after new management stepped in to save it in December.
"Circus is a very accepting community and what I love is it's not about competing it's more about putting on a show," she said.
"Since everything we went through - from nearly shutting down and realising how important circus was to me and community - I thought it would be nice to make a show that reflects circus and the journey circus has been through the decades."
Miss Svirsky said she was proud of the troupe for all their hard work in getting the show ready in six weeks - the youngest performer in the show is nine and the eldest 20.
"These kids are here almost every day," she said. "It's their second home, their second family, they love being here and we are so grateful and thankful the community has supported us."
Through the Decades will be performed at Circus Monoxide HQ, 3/3 Princes Hwy, Fairy Meadow.
For tickets, visit: www.trybooking.com.
