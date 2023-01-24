Once a tradie and plant lovers' paradise, the shelves of North Wollongong Bunnings are looking emptier than ever as the store prepares to shut up shop for good.
Bunnings announced the store's closure in September last year with its final day of trade this Thursday, January 26 ahead of the lease expiring in March.
The smell of freshly watered plants that once filled the outdoor garden area was no more on Tuesday evening, with only four plants left inside on a discount trolley marked 50 per cent off.
While plenty of stock remained - from taps, to jerry cans, and selections of paint - there was hardly any items left on top shelves. The warehouse felt sparse as much of the floor stock in the centre of the store was also gone.
One Tuesday night shopper, Dave Miles, said he was disappointed at the news of the closure as he loaded his ute with sheets of plywood.
Dave works in retail refurbishment or a Sydney-based company and often comes to Wollongong to work on stores.
He said having to travel to Bunnings at Kembla Grange or Bellambi will inconvenience him given his work is mostly based around the CBD.
"We just started a shift because we work when stores are closed, so we don't have much time to go to other Bunnings stores," the Blue Mountains resident said.
"It's not good. It's annoying ... but it is what it is."
The hardware and garden chain opened on the North Wollongong site in 1997 and is one of the oldest Bunnings in the state.
Bunnings regional operations manager Robyn Hudson told the Mercury last September that the company's other Illawarra outlets offered customers newer and expanded sites.
"Because our lease expiry was nearing, and because North Wollongong is one of the older stores in our network, we've made the decision to close and service the local community from the nearby stores instead, rather than commit to a further lease term," Ms Hudson said.
North Wollongong complex manager Kirstin Beveridge said staff will be redeployed to surrounding stores and thanked customers for their support over the past 25 years.
"We also thank our store team members, past and present, for their commitment to the community and for always providing friendly and helpful service," Ms Beveridge said.
"We look forward to continuing to provide the community with all its home, lifestyle and DIY needs at our Bellambi and Kembla Grange stores, where you'll find the familiar faces of our North Wollongong team members."
The North Wollongong site is owned by Perth-based company BWP Trust, which owns a number of Bunnings sites around Australia and is itself part owned by Bunnings' parent company Wesfarmers.
A replacement is yet to be announced for the space, but residents have previously suggested a few ideas of their own, including Costco and Ikea.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
