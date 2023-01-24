Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

String of incidents off Bellambi boat ramp prompts safety plea

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Experienced boaters are calling for people heading out on the water to prepare and take appropriate safety precautions after a series of recent incidents off the Bellambi boat ramp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.