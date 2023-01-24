String of incidents off Bellambi boat ramp prompts safety plea

Experienced boaters are calling for people heading out on the water to prepare and take appropriate safety precautions after a series of recent incidents off the Bellambi boat ramp.
A motor malfunction on Saturday ended with a small boat getting battered and wedged amongst the rocks behind the Bellambi Rock Pool.
The two men on board made it to shore safely.
Then on Monday, experienced boater Michael Howell had to tow a boat back to the ramp after finding it drifting between the 'bombie' and the rocks after dark.
Mr Howell said this was a "pretty dangerous" place because waves broke randomly there.
"I don't think they could fully understand what could have happened," he said.
And earlier this month, footage emerged of a boat being dragged out of the water at Bellambi after it sank off Sandon Point.
While these incidents did not result in tragedy, there have been multiple fatalities over the years involving vessels that have launched from the boat ramp.
"The majority of cases where people come unstuck is because of poor preparation, or poor maintenance of their vessels," Adrian Barnett, a Woonona local with decades of experience under his belt, said.
Mr Barnett said simple things like maintaining and servicing the boat's motor could avert any issues.
He always checks his motor the day before going out, letting it run for five to 10 minutes to ensure it works properly.
Checking the weather and water conditions was also vital, he said, especially the wind.
"We continually look at the weather, and check the wind and wind direction," Mr Barnett said.
He also urged people to log on with Marine Rescue, a service he valued, because they would check in or send help out if a boat did not return as planned.
Marine Rescue Port Kembla unit commander Kevin Bradley echoed Mr Barnett's message.
Mr Bradley said it was often visitors to the area who got into trouble, because they lacked local knowledge, and it was important that boaters became familiar with the area before heading out.
"But complacency can prevail whether it's a local person, or someone from Sydney or the western suburbs or wherever," he said.
Mr Howell said many people set out without the right safety equipment, which was their "insurance policy" if something went wrong with the boat.
He said more compliance blitzes at the boat ramp might make a difference.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
