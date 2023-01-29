Sam Froling has capped a difficult week, on and off the court, with some good news.
The Hawks co-captain has been nominated for a Next Generation Award alongside fellow nominees Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats) and Sam Waardenburg (Cairns Taipans).
The award nomination comes just a week after Froling's older brother Harry Froling suffered serious head injuries after he was punched in the head while out celebrating in Wollongong following the Brisbane Bullets' victory over the Hawks earlier that night.
This hit Froling hard but the 22-year-old was still one of the best players on the court in the Hawks' last-start loss to Perth Wildcats on Friday night.
In the end the Hawks were well beaten 106-86 in Perth but the visitors actually led from the opening whistle until half-time, thanks largely to the performance of their co-captain Froling.
Froling chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, as he once again looked to carry the undermanned Hawks on his young, broad shoulders.
It's not the first time the 22-year-old has come up big for a Hawks outfit which is on track to record their worst NBL season ever, languishing in last place with a 3-23 win/loss record with just two home games to be played.
Froling, though, has been a shining light for the club in these dark times, averaging 14 points per game, 2.31 assists and 8.12 rebounds, while shooting at an impressive 50 per cent clip from the field.
The award nomination shows Froling's leadership and performances this season haven't gone unnoticed.
Even his teammates appreciate all he has done, with Tim Coenraad stating after the Perth game that "Sammy was a special player that was only going to get better and better".
This view was supported by Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas, who praised Froling for stepping up and producing another great game in what has been an "extremely difficult and emotional week for the Froling family".
"It's been an emotional week. Right now it is all about supporting Sam," Jackomas said on Friday night.
"I think he is going to see Harry tomorrow, which is great.
"We are just supporting him first of all and then obviously supporting his family, his parents and his two sisters.
"We all at the Hawks also have a special bond with Harry. We still communicate with Harry, we are still communicating with him now. He is still a good friend of a lot of our guys on the team and a lot of guys on the staff.
"All we do with Sam is show him love that way. We know that Harry is going to get through it and we can't wait to see him get through it.
"All we can do is be there for Sammy and all Sam could do is ask for what he needs and that's what's going on right now.
"He was able to lock in tonight and have a great game and show a lot of toughness, so credit to him and credit to his family. I'm sure they're all proud of him, it's a little bit of a perk for them as they are going through a really tough time."
Froling is the only Hawk among the 2022-23 NBL award finalists.
But former Hawk Antonious Cleveland, now playing for Adelaide, is in the running to pick up his second straight Damian Martin Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year.
There are no surprises in the Andrew Gaze Most Valuable Player category, with league big guns Bryce Cotton (Perth), Mitch Creek (SEM) and Xavier Cooks (Sydney) on the shortlist .
Adam Forde (Cairns), Chase Buford (Sydney) and Mody Maor (New Zealand) are vying for coach of the year.
Keanua Pinder (Cairns), Sean Macdonald (Tasmania) and New Zealand Breakers player Will McDowell-White are in line to be named the season's most improved player while the best sixth man of the year category is between Barry Brown Jr (New Zealand), Rashard Kelly (Tasmania) and Tyler Johnson (Brisbane).
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
