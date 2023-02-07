Jordan Nikolovski says he's ready to take the opportunity with both hands, after Port Kembla unveiled the 23-year-old as their new club captain for 2023.
There is a breath of fresh air at the Zebras following the recent appointment, with the attacker taking the reins from former skipper Peter Prandalos, who has moved to Sydney due to work commitments.
For Nikolovski, the promotion comes as he prepares to play his third Premier League season with Port. He has became a popular figure at the club since joining from Albion Park.
"I'd spoken to Stu (coach Stuart Beedie) previously about it (captaincy), and he said he thinks I'm ready to step up into more of a senior role. And I'm obviously taking it with both hands," Nikolovski told the Mercury.
"I'm doing my best to hopefully become a more experienced player to lead the boys around. I try to lead with my actions, but I'm trying to become more vocal too, so there's always room for learning.
"The club looks after me, and I'm a big believer in looking after the people that look after you. It's reciprocal, and the respect is there, and hopefully they want me around for years to come."
Nikolovski takes on the role at an intriguing time for Port Kembla, as they look to end their top-five drought.
The Zebras last booked an IPL finals appearance five years. After finishing fifth in 2018, the side was knocked out in the first semi-final by Wollongong United.
"We're prepped and we're looking pretty sharp," Nikolovsi said.
"We've got a couple of new boys in there who will hopefully bolster things, especially in attack, which I think we've been lacking a bit for the last couple of years. And at the back too, we're looking pretty solid so far.
"Looking around the league, there's some strong teams, but I think we've got a pretty good chance."
Beedie said Nikolovski was the right man to lead Port Kembla in 2023.
"Jordan has been appointed club captain, which he's taken on board, and I'm looking forward to him helping lead us to a successful season," Beedie said.
"I've been impressed by the way he's handed himself at the club and he's shown that he really wants to be at Port Kembla."
Nikolovski is among a core group of key re-signings that Port Kembla have made during the off-season.
Headlining that list is the side's leading goal-scorer in 2022, Oli Carrasco, who is making the transition from midfield to striker ahead of the 2023 campaign. Mitch Di Pietro is also set to play more of a crucial role following the departure of Prandalos.
Port's new recruits include former Wollongong Wolves defender Sebastian Tomasiello, ex-Wollongong Olympic midfielder Jordan Kizi and Japanese attacker Shotaro Iwamoto.
Beedie expects all three to make an impact this season.
"Losing Peter Prandalos is a big loss, he was our captain and has left us with a bit of a hole at the back that we're trying to fill," he said.
"But we've picked up a young player from the Wolves in Sebastian. He's a central defender and we're pleased with he's going in the pre-season. He's only 17, but in the couple of games we've played so far, he's certainly showed that he can hold his own physically in all aspects.
"We've also picked up Jordan from Olympic, whose a central midfielder and he looks like he'll strengthen us in that position. And we've signed one Japanese player who can play a number of players, and he's also already shown that he can handle himself."
2023 will mark Beedie's third season back with Port Kembla. He had been coaching Cringila's Premier League side when he stood from the role in September 2020, signing a new deal with the Zebras just days later.
Beedie had previously coached at Port for seven seasons before his return, leading the club to a couple of premierships.
His first stint back in charge was canned early due to COVID, before the Zebras finished eighth during 2022 in a campaign that was severely hampered by rain.
It has left Beedie hungry for more leading into the 2023 Premier League season, which kicks off next month.
"I'll be pretty disappointed if we're not challenging (for finals), though you can never tell. I'm sure everyone is the same as us, where pre-season is going great," Beedie said.
"But I think we've still got an opportunity to sign a couple of more players, which will again improve us. But we'll see how we go, though I'm quietly optimistic."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
