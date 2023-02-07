Illawarra Mercury
Nikolovski thrilled to lead Port Kembla Zebras in this year's Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Striker Jordan Nikolovski has been unveiled as Port Kembla's new club captain this year. Picture by Anna Warr

Jordan Nikolovski says he's ready to take the opportunity with both hands, after Port Kembla unveiled the 23-year-old as their new club captain for 2023.

