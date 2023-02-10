Youth worker allegedly caught graffitiing in North Wollongong

A Horsley youth worker previously jailed for graffiti offences has allegedly been caught spray-painting a bridge pillar within a rail corridor, prompting a magistrate to ask: "What's wrong with you?"
Kieran Royce Miller, 36, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday following his arrest in North Wollongong the night before.
Court documents said Miller was allegedly seen graffitiing the concrete pillar of the Throsby Drive rail overpass in North Wollongong so police were called.
When police arrived, they allegedly saw Miller with a spray can and when they called out to him, he fled carrying a shopping bag.
Miller was found allegedly hiding under shrubs, but he immediately surrendered and was arrested.
Inside the shopping bag police found 12 spray cans in different colours, a black glove and wire cutters.
At the police station Miller allegedly admitted to owning the paint cans, the glove and the wire cutters.
Police alleged they also observed blue paint on his hands.
Miller was charged with intentionally marking premises without consent, possessing graffiti implements with intent, trespassing on running lines, and possessing housebreaking implements.
Prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley opposed Miller's release on bail, telling the court he had a history of breaching bail and warrants.
She said a term of imprisonment was likely, given Miller had previously served jail terms for the same offences.
Entering rail corridors, Sergeant McKinley said, put not only the individual but others at risk.
Defence lawyer Olivia Rinaldi said Miller had the support of his partner and had not breached parole nor an intensive correction order.
Ms Rinaldi said the father of two worked with an organisation on the South Coast, effectively as a youth worker.
The court heard Miller was seeing a psychiatrist and had stopped taking illicit drugs since starting on the medication suboxone.
Ms Rinaldi said a term of imprisonment was not inevitable.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said to Miller that in his job he was supposed to be a role model.
"What's wrong with you?" she said.
Miller argued that he was not defacing the "prettiest buildings" in Wollongong.
"I put my heart and soul into it," he said.
Magistrate Girotto granted Miller bail, with conditions that included a nightly curfew and reporting to police three times a week.
He will return to court in March.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
