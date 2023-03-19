Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Silver linings for Dragons despite late-game fade: Griffin

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dejected Zac Lomax following his side's loss to Brisbane on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

They came in defeat, but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin didn't need to look far for positives despite his side's loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.