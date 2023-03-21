Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss the St George Illawarra Dragons and their chances against rivals the Sharks following their almost perfect performance against the Broncos last round.
WARREN: It was almost the perfect start to the season for the Dragons. Leading 16-8 against the Broncos at Suncorp and then the scores were locked at 18-all unitl the 70th minute, it was anyone's game. But the final 10 minutes against Brisbane were diabolical, with two late tries from Reece Walsh and another one each for Selwyn Cobbo and Ezra Mam meant the match finished 40-18.
As an avid Broncos fan Josh I'm sure you were all over this match. What did you think of St George Illawarra's overall performance, aside from the last 10 minutes? And looking ahead to this weekend against the Sharks, with both sides coming into the match off the back of losses, how important is it for Anthony Griffin's team to pick up the two points?
BARTLETT: As a Brisbane fan, I was always nervous heading into this game. The Red V always get up for this clash, and it looked like they were on track to cause a potential boilover on Saturday night. And then the Broncos put that front foot down.
But I thought the Dragons were excellent for the majority of this game, particularly in the first half. It's arguably the most direct we've ever seen their forward pack play, with the likes of Francis Molo (176 metres run), Kerr (141m) and Lawrie (126m) leading the way. Kerr in particular was outstanding off the bench, as St George Illawarra took it up to Brisbane's imposing pack.
The back five also weren't afraid to get their hands dirty, making plenty of tough carries out of the back half, with Sloan, Feagai, Suli, Lomax and Ravalawa all running close to 100 metres or even more. Add on top of that Sloan and Sullivan showing some spark in attack, and there was plenty to like about that effort.
But we have to look at the glass half-empty from the game too - that final phase was a disaster. The score was 18-all heading into the 70th minute, and you're not going to win too many games when you concede four tries in 10 minutes. The Red V's defence was ripped too shreds with ease and, while Walsh and Mam will get the credit, I think it was big Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan who broke the game open with some damaging runs.
So, as we turn our attention to their next clash with rivals Cronulla, it's kind of hard to know what to think. Do you look at the positive way they performed for most of the game at Suncorp, or are you concerned about that finish? Either way, I think the Sharks are vulnerable right now after a tight loss to Canberra last weekend, and the Dragons are a real chance of picking up the two points in Kogarah.
WARREN: As a Sharks fan, I can agree that we have been vulnerable this season, mainly due to our Dally M holder Nicho Hynes being out of our first three rounds due to a calf injury. But coach Craig Fitzgibbon has confirmed the halfback will be back for the clash against the Dragons in a massive boost for the black, white and blue.
But the Dragons have injury boosts of their own. Toby Couchman is expected to return following a head knock, whilst Jack de Belin looks set to make a comeback from his calf injury that has kept him out so far this season.
Both fullbacks have been in good form to start the campaign, with Cronulla's Will Kennedy on four tries and Tyrell Sloan with two from two against the Titans and the Broncos.
Current history favours the Sharks, with seven wins from their past eight against the Dragons, but after a stuttering start from both sides, the record books don't mean much I feel.
Should the Dragons pick up the points in Kogarah, Josh, does that relieve the pressure off coach Griffin for the immediate future? He has already proven this year that St George Illawarra can match it with the current top side in the competition in Brisbane - albeit not for a full game. From the small sample size of just two games, are the Dragons improved from last year?
BARTLETT: It's obviously still very early days, but I think St George Illawarra have shown signs that they are getting better in 2023. They fought back from a horror start against the Titans to claim a comprehensive victory, with the likes of Sloan showing red-hot form, while they definitely held their own against the Broncos for most of Saturday's clash.
In terms of individuals, Sloan is the obvious bigger improver so far. He may still have some defensive deficiencies, but he is a real weapon in attack and has added so much more strikepower since returning to fullback. Sloan's great mate Sullivan has also had moments of brilliance, and has manned the fort at five-eighth since the abrupt absence of Amone.
I also think Blake Lawrie has shown signs that he's ready to take his game to the next level. 'Blocka' has mustered 100 plus metres in back-to-back games, and has averaged 36 tackles per match. Jack Bird is starting to look far more comfortable at lock, while Jacob Liddle has exceeded many fans' expectations in his opening two matches.
However, I'm not sure if it's that enough for us to start putting the Dragons in contention for finals. While they look better, there are plenty of sides who finished below them in 2022 that looked to have improved greatly, namely the Sea Eagles and Bulldogs. And then, of course, there are the Dolphins, who have really upset the apple cart by winning their opening three games this season.
Jordan, do you think the Dragons can play finals? Or do you still have your doubts?
WARREN: Still plenty of doubts over whether the side plays finals, probably still a bridge too far. But a win on Sunday may get the proverbial ball rolling.
