Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

St George Illawarra Dragons player Francis Molo sentenced for intimidating partner

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons prop Francis Molo leaving Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday. Picture by ACM.

A Dragons player who left a woman feeling scared and intimidated by his "controlling" behaviour in an alcohol-fuelled incident the week before Christmas has learnt his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.