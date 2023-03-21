A Dragons player who left a woman feeling scared and intimidated by his "controlling" behaviour in an alcohol-fuelled incident the week before Christmas has learnt his fate.
St George Illawarra Dragons prop Francis Molo faced Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order for intimidating his partner last December.
The 28-year-old, dressed in a crisp black suit, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking or intimidating and intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm in the same jurisdiction on February 23.
Tendered court documents revealed Molo's behaviour shift to "anger and jealousy" after dinner and drinks with friends in December last year.
An argument ensuing over a comment the victim made earlier in the night to another man.
Molo suggested she had been flirting, then grabbed her mobile phone and refused to hand it back, court documents stated.
As the argument continued, triple-0 was called. Police arrived shortly after to find the victim "crying and shaking", asking officers to take Molo away from her.
She disclosed to officers that Molo taking her phone is a "regular occurrence" and that he is "jealous and controlling" towards her.
Officers tried speaking with Molo, however he was disregarding officers and yelling out to the victim.
Police advised Molo to stay at a relative's place until the morning. He left, however returned about 3am, waking up the victim as he attempted to make his way through the ensuite bathroom window.
The woman called police, but Molo fled before they arrived. When she looked at her phone, the woman saw Molo had left 13 text messages and 15 missed calls, the contents of which were not made available in court papers.
He was subsequently charged, with an apprehended violence order put in place to protect the woman.
Under the conditions, Molo must not approach the woman for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.
Defence lawyer Karen Espiner told the court Molo's "worst decision" he made that evening was returning to the house after being asked to leave.
"Had he not done that, he may not be here today," Ms Espiner said.
She added the father-of-three had since made amends and had taken steps to "better himself".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Zane Barron argued the "biggest concern" was Molo exercising power and control over the victim.
"There's not one specific action by the defendant ... my biggest concern is the controlling aspect," Sgt Barron said.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said the nature of the 13 texts sent to the victim were "self-reflective" and demonstrated a "cry for help".
In sentencing, he took Molo's letter of apology into account, adding there must be a "denunciation" of domestic violence offending.
Molo was handed the conditional release order without conviction.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
