Burnt-out cars, household and industrial rubbish, fast food containers and broken glass - this is the welcome many people get as they arrive at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery.
Illegal dumping has long been a problem along Wyllie Road in Kembla Grange, with funeral directors and residents calling on action from council since 2015.
H.Parsons Funeral Directors general manger Brian Hood said, despite repeated complaints for the past eight years, nothing has been done.
North Wollongong couple Elena and Graeme Phillips visit the grave of their beloved daughter Kristen in the cemetery every week, and they've been complaining to council about the rubbish dumping since 2018.
"I've got five family members in there, my daughter, mum, dad, uncle and cousin," Mrs Phillips said.
"It's a lack of dignity when you come and see your loved ones here at the cemetery.
"I don't want to have to feel sad and angered [by the rubbish] when I visit."
In recent weeks stolen cars have been dumped and set alight on the street, and when the Mercury visited, there was large amounts of broken glass, food containers and rubbish along the road.
There were also burn-out marks along the bitumen where cars have travelled in circles at speed.
Mr Hood travels the road multiple times a week in his role as a funeral director, and said his clients regularly complain about the rubbish and state of the road.
"We've had guests come up to us after the service saying it was really quite unpleasant," he said. "I think they're all a little shocked to be honest."
Mr Hood alleges council has considered creating a new entrance to the cemetery, soccer fields and under-construction church that are all accessed by Wyllie Road, but this would involve an extension of Northcliffe Drive, and the idea was shelved in the belief that nearby residents would complain.
"Council says they'll get objections from residents if a new entrance is created," he said.
A council spokeswoman agreed the road is a "significant problem" and it has been identified as an "important component of the access strategy to service West Dapto", but declined to say if a new entrance was under consideration.
The Phillips agree a new entrance would solve the rubbish dumping problem, but until then have asked more intense surveillance and for the road to be completed by adding curbs, gutters and vegetation maintenance to deter hoons and rubbish dumpers.
Council has received 30 reports of illegal dumping and three abandoned vehicles since March 2021, but there have been no prosecutions due to the "significant challenge" of identifying culprits.
The spokeswoman said the road is patrolled regularly, with camera surveillance and signage recently installed.
"We use targeted social media campaigns to educate the community on the impacts of illegal dumping and associated fines," she said.
A NSW Police spokeswoman told the Mercury rubbish dumping is a council issue.
"While there have been no recent reports of cars being set alight, police encourage anyone who sees that, or believes they are a victim of such an offence, is urged to report it to their local police station or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," she said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
