Illawarra males selected for junior Cricket NSW pathway sides

After the announcement last week of a number of Illawarra junior females selected in Cricket NSW's pathway squads, seven males from the region have also been picked for representative sides.
Michael Amadio, Angus Campbell, Ryan Cattle and Mitch Constantinou have been selected for the Cricket NSW U-19's country pathway squad. Meanwhile, Josh Garnero, Jackson Ingram and Ted Waterman have been picked for the younger U-17's squad.
The pathway programs focuses on the production of male and female players for Australian cricket and consists of components including: exposing players with first-class potential to national carnivals, introduction of state challenge competitions from U-13 through to U-19 and the expansion of the Academy program to include more players and coaches.
The news comes after Ella Yates, Cadence Waters, Jessica Bramble, Kiesha Baldwin and Taleha Urszulak were selected for the female sides.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
