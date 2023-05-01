It was evident from an early age that Taleha Urszulak was a talented cricketer and horse rider to boot.
The 17-year-old from Oak Flats has already represented her country in horse riding for a number of years and will do so again in October when she represents Australia at the Mounted Games in Melbourne.
The talented teenager's immediate priority though will be on representing her country in her other passion, cricket.
On Wednesday Taleha will fly out to Vanuatu with the Australian Women's Indigenous cricket team to participate in an international cricket carnival.
"The tour means a lot to me," Taleha said.
"This year making the NSW squad was one of my big goals, fortunately enough I got into the Australian Women's Indigenous team.
"That really has helped me so much with my confidence and it means a lot for me and my mob, the Dharawal people.
"It just means so much to be able to go and represent my family, my culture, my land, over in a different country, it means a lot to me, I can't wait to play."
Taleha has come a long way after being inspired to take up cricket six years ago by her brother Liam Urszulak.
The bowling all-rounder said she loved watching her brother play for Oak Flats and wanted to follow in his footsteps.
"My brother was my biggest inspiration for cricket. he started playing when he was super young and I was always the tag-along sister," Taleha said.
"Before too long one of his coaches Dean Bendel, who has been in my life a very long time but unfortunately passed away from brain cancer a couple of years ago, was the one who got me into it and really pushed me into becoming the cricketer I am today.
"I hope to honour him also when I play in Vanuatu."
The trip to Vanuatu comes at a busy time for the year 12 student at Corpus Christi High School.
But Taleha is happy to juggle the demands of studying for the HSC as long as she gets to play cricket at the highest level.
"It's something I've really been pushing myself to do. I have had some struggles but my school and my year advisor have really helped me out a lot with all my championships and competitions.
"I''m also competing in the Mounted Games in Melbourne later in the year but hopefully I'll have finished my HSC by then. I'm thankful for all the support."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
