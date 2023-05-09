Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JORDAN WARREN discuss Anthony Griffin's future at the Dragons and what is in store for the side following their fifth loss in a row against the Tigers on Sunday.
WARREN: If you said before the season that the Dragons would be second last with two wins from nine, you would have said coach Anthony Griffin would most likely not be leading the side by then.
But here we are Tim, approaching round 11 and that is the record that Griffin and the Dragons face.
The closeness of all the losses can compound the harshness of critics slightly, but the fact of the matter is, it is Griffin's third year in charge of St George Illawarra and they do not seem to be improving, rather the opposite.
So why are the Dragons not making a change? It's not a simple answer and it has many factors. The most obvious reason to that question is they clearly do not have a suitable replacement.
What have you made of the start of the season Tim, did you expect it and would you be making a change at this point in time, irrespective of whether or not they have a suitable interim?
BARROW: The Dragons can point to the close margins as reason to see out the season with Griffin and cling to belief they can still turn it around.
But look at what actually happened. Tyrell Sloan sparked the Dragons into action on Anzac Day against the Roosters, but they were lucky to not be 20 down at half-time.
Then when they pulled it back, they never put themselves in a position to actually win it. They didn't deserve to beat the Bulldogs and had a golden opportunity at the end against the Tigers and couldn't hold their nerve. It's a trend of lacking confidence and belief when it counts.
And that has to stem from the situation club powerbrokers have put them in. It's clear Griffin will not be coaching next year, but they're stuck in a holding pattern, waiting to see if Jason Ryles will accept an invitation, while he waits to see if the Melbourne job might become available if Craig Bellamy retires.
There's some real reluctance within the Dragons to chase Shane Flanagan, so the next option has to be a complete overhaul of the football structure and rebuild the culture for success, if not the roster while they're at it.
This year might be a mess, they don't have an obvious interim to take over from Griffin, but the biggest issue right now is what decisions the Dragons board make to ensure they're on the right path for coming seasons.
It's the most critical juncture in the club's history since signing Wayne Bennett. Does Griffin deserve to stick out the season, or is becoming unfair to him in the circumstances? It's a tough situation.
WARREN: If it's clear they have no alternative then they must stick with Griffin but each week it is doing both the coach and the side a disservice. Griffin said in the lead-up to the Tigers loss 'does it look like I'm panicking' and fair play to him if he isn't. But even if he is not fazed, the Dragons fans certainly are.
If the Dragons can turn it around then it will be a positive for Griffin in terms of if he can ever get another top NRL job, but if they finish the season in the bottom four then it is likely it will be his last as a head coach in the professional league.
On results, Griffin does not deserve to see out the season. In any code in any country in the world - whether it's right or wrong - the buck stops with the coach. For some reason, it's not the case at the Dragons and a multitude of other excuses are to blame to deflect from the fact that the Dragons board cannot sack Griffin due to the fact that they don't have a willing replacement.
If you bring in an interim, it is likely that they will want to be in it for the long-term and not become a name on the team list for the remainder of the season.
And you're right Tim, by not committing on the future of Griffin, they are already hampering next season because they can't attract players to a club without a committed coach.
But at least Griffin is trying different things.
The call to move Ben Hunt to hooker and dropping Zac Lomax certainly raised some eyebrows before the Wests clash. Did you think that was the right response from the coach Tim, especially after the fact that it still didn't enable a change in result?
BARROW: Personally I'd have shifted him back to the right side, where Lomax had success with Mikaele Ravalawa last season and still have taken the goalkicking pressure off him.
But only inside the team environment can you judge the performance indicators Griffin would use to decide to drop Lomax.
And hey, maybe a week off will do him the world of good and fuel the fire.
Lomax has so much potential, Brad Fittler once called him 'the gifted one', believing he could have a future in State of Origin for NSW.
Hunt admitted to being 'gassed' after moving to hooker against the Tigers, but the selection changes produced mixed results, with Jayden Sullivan impressing at halfback, but Tyrell Sloan coming up with some strange decisions, making a play instead of running the ball dead on half-time and coming up with the wrong pass with that last chance.
Dragons fans will have to endure the inconsistency of talented youth if they stick with them, but it comes at the end of three years lacking direction as a club.
They now meet a Cowboys team which has found form too. What did you make of the upsets, with North Queensland overwhelming the Roosters and Bennett's Dolphins giving it to your Sharkies?
WARREN: It was certainly a shock as a Sharks fan to see 'Bennett-ball' in full flight with a staggering first half showing against Cronulla.
The Dolphins have been dealt their fair share of injury troubles following their sensational start to the season, but just when you think they are no chance they can turn it on against a Sharks side that was second on the ladder and seemingly in great form.
It does speak a lot about the Sharks and their inconsistency. They are usually great at home, but the Dolphins were just too good. North Queensland beating the Roosters does not bode well for the Dragons this Saturday.
Speaking of that match, the Dragons named their team selections on Tuesday afternoon. Tim, how does St George Illawarra go about winning in Townsville?
BARROW: Griffin has stuck with the same 17 which started the game against the Tigers, leaving flexibility for Hunt to move to hooker and Sullivan to come in.
Toby Couchman misses out again after a promising start to his NRL career this year, while Jaiyden Hunt and Jacob Liddle have also been not included.
Liddle scored a two, made two line breaks and 33 tackles in the NSW Cup loss to Blacktown, but not enough to be back in the NRL it seems.
The experiment continues. North Queensland have been disappointing to start the season after making last year's preliminary final, but they made a statement against the Roosters and I'm not sure St George Illawarra have that level in them.
But the Dragons may as well stick to the plan, because they lack a better one.
