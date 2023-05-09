Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

The Debate: Should St George Illawarra Dragons see out NRL season with coach Anthony Griffin in charge?

Updated May 9 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Griffin is under pressure in the final year of his contract after slumping to 2-7 season record. Picture by Adam McLean
Anthony Griffin is under pressure in the final year of his contract after slumping to 2-7 season record. Picture by Adam McLean

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JORDAN WARREN discuss Anthony Griffin's future at the Dragons and what is in store for the side following their fifth loss in a row against the Tigers on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.