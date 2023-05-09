Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has named an unchanged lineup for the side's clash with the Cowboys on Saturday.
The 17 is unchanged from the one that ran out in Magic Round. Toby Couchman, Jaiyden Hunt, Jacob Liddle, Zane Musgrove and Viliami Fifita feature on the reserves list.
The squad announcement comes following the side's fifth loss on the trot last weekend against the Tigers.
Ben Hunt said the side's performance was 'dumb' following their loss in Magic Round last weekend.
St George Illawarra had the chance to win the match late-on in the contest with an attack down the right edge but it was not to be as the Tigers defence pushed winger Mikaele Ravalawa out of play.
The major plus for the Dragons in the match was the form on Jayden Sullivan in the No.14 jersey - who scored two tries either side of half-time following his axing from the halves earlier in the season by Griffin.
In their match on Saturday, they will take on the Cowboys who picked up a surprising victory against the Roosters (20-6) in Brisbane.
The match will be captain Ben Hunt's 300th game in the competition.
Kickoff for the match is 5:30pm.
Dragons squad:
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
