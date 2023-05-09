Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra rugby juggernaut Shoalhaven reveal its secret to success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The all-conquering Shoalhaven have built their success on family connections and team unity. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The all-conquering Shoalhaven have built their success on family connections and team unity. Picture by Sylvia Liber

If the Brandon brothers don't get you, the Miller siblings will.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.