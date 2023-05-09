If the Brandon brothers don't get you, the Miller siblings will.
And now the Illawarra District Rugby Union reigning premiers Shoalhaven have added the Watts brothers to their impressive array of talent.
Last season Shoalhaven dispatched all-comers and capped its dominant campaign with grand final victory over Avondale.
Shoalies remain the only undefeated team after four rounds of this year's competition.
Their past two victories over last season's grand finalists Avondale and resurgent Kiama Cows showed why most good judges are picking Shoalhaven to win back-to-back titles.
While the consensus around the league is that Shoalhaven's dominance is due to having better players, that's only half the story.
Shoalhaven skipper George Miller said Shoalhaven was a family club which backed its players and staff to succeed.
Miller said the secret to Shoalhaven's success was built on team unity.
"We all want to be there for each other and we all want to work hard for one another," he said.
"We are one big family and we love each other to bits and I think that shows out on the field .
"We all work hard for each other."
The powerful No 8, who along with brother and player-coach Will Miller form a formidable backrow combination for Shoalhaven, spoke to the Mercury after his team's last-start win over Kiama.
The 45-26 victory last Saturday marked the 100th game for the club for Mark Brandon.
Miller praised the speedy winger and his electric brothers Steven and Keiran Brandon.
"The Brandon brothers are a main part of our club and we love them to death," Miller said.
"Mark getting his 100th today is a special moment for him and his family and also the club.
"The club is very proud of the three boys."
Mark Brandon said bringing up the milestone with his beloved club meant the world to him.
"It means a lot. It is pretty special to play 100 games for a club where I played juniors at," he said.
I've loved this club my whole life.To play with my brothers as well, it's pretty special to get 100 games, let alone 100 first-grade games. It means the world to me.- Mark Brandon
Brandon played most of his junior rugby with Shoalhaven before a small stint playing rugby league.
Before too long though he was back at his home club before playing his schoolboy rugby with St Joseph's College in Sydney..
"When I returned home I played a bit of league but then when I rejoined Shoalies I just fell in love with the game again and been here ever since," Brandon said.
Brandon, who turns 30 this year, said he loved playing with his brothers Keiran, 31 and Steven, 32.
"We basically know each others games inside and out," he said.
"When Steve gets the ball I know pretty much what he is going to do and how he goes about his game.
"Kizza is the same, even though we are on opposite sides of the field, I kind of know what he is going to do and he knows exactly what I'm going to do .
"Once we link up together it is pretty special to watch."
Brandon added that the family connections in the side, including the Brandon, Miller and Watts siblings, definitely helped the side succeed.
"It's a big help I reckon," he said.
"Me and Will played juniors together and then watched George come up through the juniors as well.
"We also have the Watts brothers and have the Maddinsons, who are cousins, so it is a very family-orientated team this year."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
