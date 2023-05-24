Illawarra Mercury
'A big deal': Unanderra' Oni Fight Team athletes Mitch Holden, Emilee Delalibra and Rebecca Mauger off to represent the green and gold

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:00am
Mitch Holden and Emilee Delalibra will be giving it their all when they head to the Oceanic Championships. Picture by Adam McLean
For three Unanderra-based MMA fighters next month's GAMMA Oceanic Championships are set to be a very big deal as they prepare to represent Australia in the largest competition in the continent for the sport.

