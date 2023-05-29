An Albion Park Rail man who violently bashed a disabled woman in a jealous rage later called her from his jail cell to convince her to lie to police.
Zacharia Jimmy Bero, 25, was heard pressuring the victim in a phone call a month after he was arrested for unleashing a vicious attack on her. The entire conversation was recorded.
"Please don't tell the that police I've contacted you ... you have to withdraw all this shit," he said.
"I am," the victim said.
"I'm so f---ing sorry for the way I carried on, I had no f---ing right, but I don't deserve to be in jail," Bero said.
"I know this, I know this," the victim said.
The woman was heard saying she wouldn't go back to the police and would try "to get all of these charges off".
On September 19 last year, Bero bashed the victim at her home after the pair went to an Illawarra pub together, two months after a court ordered him to not contact or go near her.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court stated Bero accused the victim of sleeping with another man before pushing her to the ground, causing her knees to graze.
Bero then followed the woman to her bedroom where he smashed her television with his fist, before punching her multiple times in the head.
A week later, Bero unleashed another attack on the woman at her unit, again after accusing her of cheating.
He forced her to sit on a couch and not leave until she admitted it. When she denied the allegation and tried to leave, he physically forced her back to the couch.
Bero then pinned the woman down before punching her in the head, torso, back and arms multiple times, despite her screaming at him to stop.
He then set a timer for 20 minutes and told the victim if she didn't make admissions to sleeping with another man, he would kill her family. Bero calmed down after she told him she had.
The next morning, the woman escaped from the unit and got in contact with support services, who assisted her in reporting the incident to police. She was also taken to hospital for significant bruising.
Bero was arrested that night.
He appeared before Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday, May 24 and pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order, intentionally damaging property, intimidation, acting with intent to influence a witness, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court on June 16.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
