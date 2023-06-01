Detectives have arrested another four men as investigations continue into an Illawarra drug ring allegedly operated by associates of outlaw bikie gangs and organised crime groups.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at Wollongong Police Station on Thursday morning under the Raptor Squad's Strike Force Gindurra, which is looking into the large-scale supply of cocaine in the region.
Police have not yet laid charges against the man.
Three other men were arrested on Wednesday, the first a 30-year-old man at a home in Goolagong Circuit in Mount Warrigal about 9.15am.
The man was charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing criminal activity, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He is due to face Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, as is a 38-year-old man who was arrested at a cafe on Keira Street.
He was charged with the same offences.
Meanwhile a 25-year-old man arrested at a gym in Montague Street, North Wollongong on Wednesday morning faces charges of participating in a criminal group contributing criminal activity, supplying a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and self-administering or attempting to self-administer a prohibited drug.
He was granted strict conditional bail to face Wollongong Local Court later this month.
The four new arrests follow those of four other men - two aged 21 and two aged 42 - all of whom remain before the courts.
