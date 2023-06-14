Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Socceroo Scott Chipperfield guilty of assaulting partner, sentenced

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:21pm
Former Socceroo and Football Australia hall of fame member Scott Chipperfield has been found guilty and sentenced on one count of common assault after a domestic violence incident.

