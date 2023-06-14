A Mangerton man's investigation of $700-worth of missing boxes of Hello Fresh was met with a samurai-style katana sword, a Wollongong court has heard.
Adam Goodacre, 38, was sentenced for one count of affray after an incident in October last year.
The court heard that Goodacre was on the straight and narrow as a deceased estate furniture removalist after his younger years were spent enmeshed with a drug subculture with offences including drug supply and firearm possession leading to stints in prison.
"Rather than spending money on meth and heroin, [Goodacre] spent money on Hello Fresh and he comes home and it's gone," Goodacre's lawyer Laura Fennell said.
However, a single use of the drug ice led to a neighbourhood dispute that spiralled out of control.
On October 15, Goodacre was at home in his Mangerton unit when he went to find out if a neighbour he knew in the same complex had been stealing his Hello Fresh deliveries.
That day, Goodacre demanded entry to his neighbour's unit before yelling and threatening the neighbours.
After police arrive, screaming could be heard inside the neighbour's flat, with the neighbour who Goodacre accused of stealing the food delivery boxes arming himself with a samurai-style katana knife.
Following what Ms Fennell described as "not a good arrest" on the part of the police, the branded delivery items were found in the neighbour's fridge.
At the time, Goodacre was on parole and despite being granted bail in October last year for the affray matter, a subsequent driving offence led to Goodacre breaching the terms of his parole, landing him back in prison where he served the balance of his sentence until last Saturday.
Magistrate Claire Girotto, noting Goodacre's guilty plea, sentenced him to a three year community corrections order. A separate offence of behave in an offensive manner was dealt with by way of a $200 fine.
