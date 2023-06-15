Illawarra Mercury
Crime data shows vehicle thefts down, sexual assaults up in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
June 15 2023 - 3:30pm
File picture by Kylie Pitt.
File picture by Kylie Pitt.

The Illawarra has bucked the trend of increasing vehicle thefts in NSW - which in March hit a six-year peak - but has seen a significant rise in sexual assault reports.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

