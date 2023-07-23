Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra motorcyclist calls for safer roads after crashes

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Elbourne was lucky to not become another road toll statistic after a crash on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Jamie Elbourne was lucky to not become another road toll statistic after a crash on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

On Saturday afternoon motorcyclist Jamie Elbourne narrowly avoided becoming another tragic statistic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.