Vandal caught on camera at Wollongong Central carpark keying a Tesla

By Desiree Savage
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 11:55am
Naomi Testa has no idea why her car was vandalised in the carpark of Wollongong Central but she's not happy and wants the world to see the footage.

