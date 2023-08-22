Naomi Testa has no idea why her car was vandalised in the carpark of Wollongong Central but she's not happy and wants the world to see the footage.
A video of a man seemingly taking a key to her Tesla last Thursday evening has gone viral after she posted it to Twitter.
"I was not parking him in or blocking him in any way so I suspect he dislikes electric cars/Teslas or didn't like my car for some reason and that's justified his reasoning to do this, jealousy or opportunity, I'm not sure," she told the Mercury.
"I hope [sharing the video] stops other vandals from damaging other people's property knowing there is surveillance in the vehicle; I hope the culprit is found to reimburse for any costs incurred due to their damage."
The video from Thursday, August 17 clearly shows a man with a backpack and wearing a cap walking towards a Ford ute parked next to the Tesla and glancing at the electric vehicle.
He opens his driver-side door to put his bag away then walks back to the side of the Tesla with what looks like a key in his hand and puts it to the panel.
Naomi has made a police report and handed the video over as evidence.
One Twitter user Bella Donna agreed people did strange things when jealous of cars.
"I paid $10,000 for an amazing vintage Jaguar that I loved," she posted. "I was so excited and felt good about myself for being able to buy something this nice. People treated me horribly ... I constantly got keyed and doors hitting my car. It was a horrific eye-opener on how awful people really are."
Another Twitter user, Angie Hammett, wrote she'd love to have a Tesla but can't afford one, though she'd never dream of keying one.
"Someone keyed my Mercedes S500 every single panel and 2 doors on the driver's side. No idea why. Insurance rep, who I loved said, 'because they are haters'," wrote @ajaxx63.
If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers or Wollongong Police.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
