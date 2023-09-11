Lucy Allen is fast making a name for herself as the next big thing in Australian cycling.
The Illawarra Cycle Club rider's latest success came in Ballarat, Victoria, with the 15-year-old winning the 2023 AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.
Allen, the reigning Australian Junior female Individual Pursuit champion crossed over codes and in only her second ever cross country event, won the Australian Under 15 Cyclo-cross National Championships.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty said Allen had the world at her feet.
"It really was a convincing win by Lucy," he said.
"She crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 40 seconds, ahead of Western Australian cyclist Alicia Reynolds.
"Lucy is currently the champion in two different disciplines and has the world at her feet."
Allen enjoyed more success last weekend with her Illawarra team-mates competing in NSW Cycling Championships in the Hunter.
On Saturday, September 9 she won the Under 15 women's in the 2023 AusCycling NSW Junior Individual Time Trial State Championships, in a time of 17.40.90 minutes.
The following day Allen also won the Criterium State Championships and the Junior Road Race State Championships in the Under 15 Women's division.
Fellow Illawarra rider Eve Alcock won the Under 9 girls road race, with her sister Grace Alcock finishing third in the Under 13 girls road race.
Other Illawarra riders to do well in the time trial included Oliver Morris, who came second in the Under 11 boys, Grace Alcock who finished third in the Under 13 girls and Gabriel Jakobsen who finished third in the Under 15 men's.
