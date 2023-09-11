Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Junior Sport

Australian cycling's next big thing Lucy Allen wins again

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra rider Lucy Allen (orange) won the Australian Under 15 Cyclo-cross National Championships ahead of Western Australian cyclist Alicia Reynolds. Picture supplied.
Illawarra rider Lucy Allen (orange) won the Australian Under 15 Cyclo-cross National Championships ahead of Western Australian cyclist Alicia Reynolds. Picture supplied.

Lucy Allen is fast making a name for herself as the next big thing in Australian cycling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.