Chris McStay and Sakura Nojima from Wollongong Wolves and Stingrays in NPL team of the season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 22 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:11pm
Chris McStay from the Wollongong Wolves and Sakura Nojima from the Illawarra Stingrays have been rewarded for their impressive campaigns in the NPL after being named in the mens and womens team of the season respectively.

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

