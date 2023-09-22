Chris McStay from the Wollongong Wolves and Sakura Nojima from the Illawarra Stingrays have been rewarded for their impressive campaigns in the NPL after being named in the mens and womens team of the season respectively.
McStay was named in a midfield three alongside Domenico Costanzo from Marconi and Jack Armson from title winners APIA.
Nojima joined the Stingrays this season and was impressive all year round. She was named on the bench in the NPL NSW women's team of the season in a side that features A-League Women's stars Susan Phongongkham and Rhianna Pollicina.
McStay - the son of Celtic legend Paul - was one of David Carney's first signings as Wolves coach. After stints with Rockdale and Sutherland, the midfielder well and truly made Wollongong home last season.
He was instrumental to Carney's plans. He was a constant in the starting 11 in a box-to-box midfield role alongside Samuel Riak.
McStay even featured as a second striker at times, most notably when he scored a hat-trick against Sydney FC.
Nojima on the other hand came from Japan and despite taking a while to make her debut, she came into her own.
Stingrays coach Steve Gordon said he thought she was the best player of the competition in the second half of the season.
"As the season went on she was on fire," he said.
"With the A-League players around her, she was a pure 10. Scoring goals, assisting goals. For me she was the best player in the comp in the second half of the season, not just for us. She's a massive talent. She uses both feet, great vision, she's very good."
"Also she got nominated as the player of the year at our club as well."
Gordon said he and the club were working hard to keep the former Japanese under 17 international at the Stingrays for 2024.
"She's definitely keen to come back and most likely will because she's pushing really hard for an A-League contract," the coach said.
Meanwhile at the Football NSW awards night this week, the Stingrays were awarded the fair play award.
