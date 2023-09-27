Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Army veteran David McArthur was 'aggressive' in the days before Sanctuary Point stabbing

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David McArthur (left) was stabbed to death. Raymond Allen (right) is accused of his murder. Pictures from file
David McArthur (left) was stabbed to death. Raymond Allen (right) is accused of his murder. Pictures from file

An army veteran turned drug dealer who was fatally stabbed in his South Coast cabin was "aggressive" towards others in the lead up to the tragic incident, several witnesses have shared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.