An army veteran turned drug dealer who was fatally stabbed in his South Coast cabin was "aggressive" towards others in the lead up to the tragic incident, several witnesses have shared.
Raymond Allen, 41 is standing trial in the NSW Supreme Court, sitting in Wollongong, for the alleged murder of veteran David McArthur at Palm Beach Caravan Park, Sanctuary Point on July 25 2021.
Allen has not denied that he stabbed Mr McArthur, but claims he acted in self-defence. The jury was showed CCTV footage in which Allen yelled "I f---ing killed him" as he ran from Mr McArthur's cabin after 8pm.
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay called several residents of the caravan park including Toryn Fisher, Gary Johnson, and Ellie Palmer, to give evidence on the second day of the trial.
Mr Johnson, a resident and manager of the park, said he saw Mr McArthur involved in physical confrontations in the area, including one where he punched Mr Fisher twice after an incident involving his mother.
"David had an aggressive manner about him," Mr Johnson said.
"He was real feisty ... he would snap for no reason," Mr Fisher said.
Each said Mr McArthur had a lot of visitors coming and going from the cabin. Shannon Smith, a friend and resident, said Mr McArthur was using and selling meth and that his "whole personal just changed" in the lead up to his death.
"In the lead up to his death he started to become a bit unreliable, I'd make plans with him and he just wouldn't turn up," she said.
On Monday, the jury heard a distressing triple zero call in which the operator instructed neighbour Hailey Morgan to administer CPR to Mr McArthur after she heard him yell "I've been stabbed".
Paramedics arrived about 8.20pm however couldn't resuscitate Mr McArthur. He was pronounced dead and a crime scene was established.
Meanwhile police allegedly uncovered text messages sent by Allen after the incident, in which he told his uncle: "I stabbed a guy in the throat, he squealed like a pig, so I ran".
Allen had allegedly gone to Mr McArthur's cabin to rob him of drugs and money alongside an associate.
An autopsy revealed a 12 centimetre wound in Mr McArthur's right subclavian artery.
Defence barrister Gabriel Wendler told the jury Allen's knifing was in self-defence. The trial, before Judge Desmond Fagan, continues.
