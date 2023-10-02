How the Illawarra lapped up the long weekend's summery weather

You'd be forgiven for thinking it was the calendar that had leapt forward and not just your clock for daylight saving so fine was the October long weekend weather.
And expect more of the same on Tuesday, October 3.
The weather gurus have the mercury rising to 32 degrees in Wollongong while parts of the Illawarra are expected to be even warmer.
While pure sunshine is expected for most of the day, expect winds to gradually increase throughout the morning in Wollongong.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expects the 15 to 25kmh winds to hit between 35 and 50kmh during the middle of the day.
Meanwhile, at Albion Park the BOM has added another couple of degrees to the temperature and predicts a top of 34.
The temps are similar to Saturday when the mercury tapped out at 35.7 degrees in Albion Park, 35.5 in Bellambi and 35.2 in Kiama.
They didn't quite hit record-breaking October levels yet - but there's time enough for that, we're in week one after all.
Those records were set in 2004, when the mercury rose to 38, 37.7 and 38.1 respectively.
There were thousands of people out and about in Wollongong over the three days - with the ever-popular swimming spots attracting people galore.
Queues were lengthy at our beachside cafes and the water, chilly as though it may have been for some, provided a popular respite.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the water temp was 18.8 degrees on Monday, a tad cooler than Sunday when it topped 19 degrees.
And if the warm weather wasn't enough to lire you into the water, perhaps the arrival of e-scooters to Wollongong at least lured you outside.
It was no accident the orange e-scooters arrived in time for the October long weekend - and all the better the good weather played along, too.
Take James Johnston, for instance. He was driving around Wollongong on Sunday searching for a parking spot near the beach when he spotted an e-scooter.
"The good thing with this [e-scooter] is I can just park wherever I feel and I can just use this to get to and from my car and head to the beach," Mr Johnston said.
To try out the e-scooters, just download the app, add a payment method, and scan the QR code on one of the Neuron orange e-scooters.
They can be ridden on local roads that have a speed limit of 50kms or less, bike lanes, and shared paths like the Blue Mile walk.
