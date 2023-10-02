How the Illawarra lapped up the long weekend's summery weather

Illawarra Mercury
How the Illawarra lapped up the October long weekend's summery weather

By Newsroom
October 2 2023 - 5:00pm
You'd be forgiven for thinking it was the calendar that had leapt forward and not just your clock for daylight saving so fine was the October long weekend weather.

