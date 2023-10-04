Joel King believes Sydney FC fans will get a taste of what's to come this A-League season when the sky blues take on Brisbane Roar in Saturday night's Australia Cup final.
The two sides will go head-to-head in the decider at Allianz Stadium to put the exclamation point on this year's Cup, the nation's largest knockout football competition. It is also the last hit-out ahead of the A-League Men's season, with Sydney FC kicking off their campaign against Melbourne Victory on October 21.
The sky blues punched their ticket to the Cup final with a thrilling 2-1 win over Melbourne City last week, while the Roar sealed a 1-0 victory against NPL Victoria outfit Melbourne Knights.
Ahead of Saturday's showdown, Shellharbour's King said Sydney FC were full of confidence but they expected a tough challenge from Brisbane.
"We're in some good form at the moment and we're pretty confident going into the game," the 22-year-old told the Mercury.
"There's a trophy up for grabs so we're taking it 100 per cent seriously. We like to say that Sydney FC is the biggest club in the country - and we believe that - and I think winning trophies backs that up. It's important for to win and if we do, it will give us a lot of confidence going into the season.
"But they've (Roar) been very good this pre-season. They knocked off a few big teams so we're not going to take them lightly. So it's going to be a tough game, but I think we've got the players in the squad this season to do well.
"I can't wait for the fans to see what we've got."
King is enjoying life back at Sydney FC after returning to the club on a permanent basis in June. The left-back won two championships and one premiership with the sky blues before earning a move overseas to Danish club Odense BK early last year.
King then returned to Sydney in February 2023, bolstering the side's defence during the back half of their last A-Leagues campaign. He is now at the club on a full-time deal.
"I enjoyed my time abroad but to be back at my home club is great," the Illawarra talent said.
"It's been tough a pre-season, but it's been good for us. Everyone is really fit and getting a lot stronger - both in the gym and on the park - and we can't wait for the first round to come.
"My aim is to start a lot and hopefully contribute to the team's success this year."
