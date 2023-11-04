Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas vows to make changes at struggling NBL club

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 4 2023 - 1:19pm
Changes are coming at the struggling Illawarra Hawks.

Hawks still believe but Jackomas admits changes needed to turn fortunes around
Illawarra Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas tries to fire up his team during their loss to Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night. Picture by Anna Warr
Three road games now await the struggling Hawks
