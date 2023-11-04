Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Gary Clark preaches positivity so Illawarra Hawks team-mates don't 'go rogue'

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:49pm, first published November 4 2023 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Clark was the Illawarra Hawks stand-out player in their 103-83 loss to Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 3, 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
Gary Clark was the Illawarra Hawks stand-out player in their 103-83 loss to Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 3, 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

Gary Clark has urged his young team-mates in particular to remain positive during this difficult period for the Illawarra Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Rain plays havoc with Illawarra and South Coast cricket
The covers on the ground at Keira Oval. Wet weather on the weekend meant no Illawarra cricket games proceeded on Saturday, with only one South Coast game going ahead. Picture by Anna Warr
Wet weather meant there was little cricket played in the Illawarra and South Coast
Agron Latifi
No comments
'Focused on developing local game': Illawarra rugby responds to Wallabies drama
Illawarra District Rugby Union president Tom Ellicott (inset picture) has outlined IDRU plans in the aftermath of Wallabies drama
Illawarra rugby's plans include developing the women's game further
Agron Latifi
No comments
Horsley teenager prepares to take flight for Sydney FC
Horsley teenager Caley Tallon-Henniker runs through a Sydney FC training drill recently. Picture - Sydney FC
The sky blues' first game is against Bam Khatoon on Monday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
South Coast Blaze prepare for new era following key duo's departure
Foundation players Katelyn Anderson (left) and Taylah Davies have departed South Coast Blaze. Picture by May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography
The announcements were made on Thursday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.