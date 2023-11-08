Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Real estate agent accused of drugging teen: Evidence served in Robert Grubb case

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Brian Grubb did not appear during a brief mention of his matter on Wednesday, November 8. Picture from Facebook
Robert Brian Grubb did not appear during a brief mention of his matter on Wednesday, November 8. Picture from Facebook

The brief of evidence has been filed in the case of a Wollongong real estate agent accused of allegedly recorded himself sexually touching a teenage girl after giving her cocaine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.