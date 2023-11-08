The brief of evidence has been filed in the case of a Wollongong real estate agent accused of allegedly recorded himself sexually touching a teenage girl after giving her cocaine.
"I've received a significant amount of brief material," Robert Brian Grubb's defence lawyer James Howell said, adding some of the data came from his client's mobile phones.
Grubb, 58, was excused from appearing at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday when his six charges were briefly mentioned.
Police will allege Grubb picked up the complainant on August 19 and drove her to his Woonona home where he had "supplies", with the girl telling him she was 17 during the drive.
"You look the same age as my ex-girlfriend. She was 24 years old," Mr Grubb allegedly said to the girl.
Grubb allegedly gave the girl alcohol at his home before offering her two lines of cocaine, which she initially refused.
She accepted after he allegedly said, "I really want some but if you're not going to have any then I won't."
Mr Grubb allegedly complimented her body before revealing sex toys in his possession.
Police allege the complainant woke up naked in a sexual position with her face pressed onto the carpet floor as Grubb allegedly recorded her while rubbing his genitals against hers.
It's alleged the teen was no longer wearing the underwear she arrived in but instead a G-string with "SWAT" written across it.
She contacted a friend who picked her up before she reported to police on August 25.
Grubb was arrested and police seized several mobile phones from his home.
He was charged with sexual touching, supplying an indictable quantity of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, possessing an unauthorised firearm, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Magistrate Les Mabbutt adjourned the matter to January 24 for charge certification and excused Grubb from appearing.
He is yet to enter formal pleas and remains on bail.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.