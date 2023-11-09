Warning: Distressing content.
Police are awaiting DNA test results to determine whether an Illawarra man's alleged repeated incest against his biological daughter resulted in the birth of her child.
The case against the man, who cannot be named, has been reopened at the request of the alleged victim after she first reported the "sickening" accusations to police as a child over a decade ago.
She detailed one incident where her father, now in his 40s, allegedly raped her and her sister in their shared bedroom, telling police he "touches me and everything" on "every second, third or fourth night" despite her screaming "stop" and kicking him away.
As a result of the statement, an apprehended violence order was applied for and granted which remained in force until 2015.
The girl moved away and there was no further contact between herself and her father during this period.
However police will allege the abuse continued when she returned to the Illawarra after she disclosed the "full-extent" of what she suffered in further statements to police this year.
She alleged her father assaulted or raped her two to three times per week between 2016 and 2020.
On one occasion, the man allegedly drove his two daughters to various car parks and took turns raping them in the back of a van.
The complainant fell pregnant and gave birth, telling police it was possible the child's father is the accused. Police have obtained DNA profiles of the alleged victim, her child, and the accused.
The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and sought bail at Wollongong Local Court that afternoon.
He faces charges of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14, aggravated sexual assault of a victim under his authority, and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 16.
Opposing the man's release, police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran described the allegations as "sickening".
"This isn't something that has just sprung to the mind of the complainant ... this has been ongoing for years," he said.
Sergeant Corran added police will be seeking approval form the Attorney General to charge the man with further offences of persistent sexual abuse of a child and incest.
These offences capture a number of unlawful sexual acts under the one indictment.
Magistrate Les Mabbutt noted the man has no criminal record and said at this stage, the strength of the case is difficult to assess. "There may be other evidence that arrives," he said.
Sergeant Corran said police are hopeful for another statement from the complainant's sister.
The magistrate was satisfied strict bail conditions could address the concerns raised, including reporting to police daily, not approaching or contacting the complainant, and complying with an apprehended violence order.
The matter will return to court on January 10.
