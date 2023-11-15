Inspiration for who to nominate in Illawarra citizen of the year awards

Josh Berry - For years this Wollongong cyclist has been holding endurance events - including indoor ones during COVID - to raise money for various causes. This year, he and other cyclists challenged themselves to ride up the Mount Pleasant stretch 100 times - equivalent to the elevation of Mount Everest - to raise money for Cycling Without Age Illawarra. The local offshoot of a global program gives older people who can't ride themselves a chance to enjoy that feeling of wind through their hair again.